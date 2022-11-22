Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 468 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 284,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,213,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.54.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $106.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.58 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 666.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

