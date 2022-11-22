Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $13.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note issued on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $13.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.55. The consensus estimate for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s current full-year earnings is $13.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s FY2023 earnings at $16.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $98.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.31 and its 200-day moving average is $95.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $115.76. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth approximately $184,773,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,753,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,100,000 after buying an additional 313,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,249,000 after buying an additional 108,210 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,495,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,679,000 after buying an additional 238,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 59.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,269,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,056,000 after buying an additional 475,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

