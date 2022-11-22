MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in MSCI by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 11.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 148.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in MSCI by 67.4% in the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 35,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 18.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.11.

MSCI stock opened at $493.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $657.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

