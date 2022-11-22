Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,716 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in DexCom by 297.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,348,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545,106 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,550,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,397,781,000 after acquiring an additional 140,465 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 229.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $638,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963,328 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 33.9% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,143,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,655 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 153.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,424,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $342,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,278 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $112.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 207.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.39. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $160.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About DexCom

A number of analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on DexCom from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.