Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,445 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,044,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,748,000 after purchasing an additional 44,782 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,040,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,644,000 after purchasing an additional 406,416 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,148,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,171,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,299,000 after purchasing an additional 215,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after purchasing an additional 47,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $905.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 14.25%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

