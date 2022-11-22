California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 8,741 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,741 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Brunswick worth $10,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 492.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Brunswick by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 924.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.38.

Brunswick Price Performance

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Shares of BC opened at $70.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.58. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $103.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.04 and a 200-day moving average of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Further Reading

