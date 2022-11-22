Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 223,784 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 223,784 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $15,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 28.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 5.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 4.9% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 10.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Linde Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LIN stock opened at $334.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.14 and a 200-day moving average of $296.33. The company has a market capitalization of $165.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.