Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,276 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Masimo were worth $14,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 61.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 38.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Masimo by 62.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Stock Down 1.8 %

MASI stock opened at $138.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $305.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

MASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masimo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.29.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,237.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 31,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,074.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

