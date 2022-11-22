Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 276,931 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 165.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 444,641 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 276,931 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.18% of Tapestry worth $13,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1,606.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPR opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average of $32.69. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPR. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

