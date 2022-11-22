Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $13,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 162.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,908 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,469,000 after purchasing an additional 77,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $239.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

