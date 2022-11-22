Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases New Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 54,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,825,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $58,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $1,220,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,965.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,230 shares of company stock valued at $16,335,737. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTHR. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.75.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $265.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $270.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.55 and a 200 day moving average of $224.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

