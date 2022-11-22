Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 69,441 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 158.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 69,441 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $12,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 33.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.44.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $119.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.11. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.08% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.91%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

