Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 30,998 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,998 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $11,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.1% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Whirlpool by 13.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 13.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 27.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $145.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.80. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $124.43 and a 12-month high of $245.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.