Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,970 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paychex Trading Up 0.6 %

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Paychex stock opened at $121.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

