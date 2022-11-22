Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 346.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416,135 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $11,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1,222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 29,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $857,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 29,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 815.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 274,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 244,443 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.89. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $48.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.13%.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 847,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,242,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

