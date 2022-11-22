Bridgewater Associates LP Has $12.52 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3,673.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 66,750 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after buying an additional 1,781,756 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 174.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,538,000 after buying an additional 1,121,021 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after buying an additional 1,085,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10,671.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 753,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,681,000 after acquiring an additional 746,899 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens reduced their price target on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.13.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.9 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $180.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.76. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.