Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 43,907 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.10% of Eastman Chemical worth $10,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EMN stock opened at $84.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eastman Chemical Profile

EMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

