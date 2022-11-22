Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Up 0.5 %

SYK stock opened at $224.65 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.84 and a 200-day moving average of $214.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.74.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

