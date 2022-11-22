The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $458.00 million-$462.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $460.40 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens cut their target price on The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Pennant Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on The Pennant Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $24.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNTG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,370,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after buying an additional 143,803 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 128,548 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 176.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 133,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 85,343 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group during the first quarter valued at $1,074,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 146.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 56,257 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

