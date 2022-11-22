Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 15,190 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,190 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.14% of NovoCure worth $10,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVCR. Deep Track Capital LP raised its stake in NovoCure by 81.8% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,850,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in NovoCure by 4,220.4% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 116,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 113,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NovoCure by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,997,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $662,609,000 after purchasing an additional 104,375 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 310.8% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 109,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 82,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure in the first quarter valued at $6,103,000. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Insider Activity at NovoCure

NovoCure Stock Down 2.8 %

In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $1,086,228.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $1,086,228.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $513,371.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,012.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,150 shares of company stock worth $3,375,859. 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $75.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day moving average is $75.20. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $104.22.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.83 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 15.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NovoCure

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.