Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.58-$1.62 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.50.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 5,917.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

