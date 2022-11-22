King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RETA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,030,000 after acquiring an additional 143,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,587,000 after acquiring an additional 85,409 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,724,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 104,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 69,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RETA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $95.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average is $29.36.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,897.91% and a negative return on equity of 322.32%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

