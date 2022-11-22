Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 445 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after buying an additional 49,026 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,400,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,748,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 38,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 97,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 50,593 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.11. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

