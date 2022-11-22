Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,900 shares of company stock valued at $14,067,231. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $723.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $626.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $641.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $939.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.54.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

