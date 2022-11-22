Cetera Investment Advisers Has $6.61 Million Stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $6,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5,793.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,884,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,852,153 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $64.51 on Tuesday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.43.

