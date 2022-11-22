Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,675 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Netflix were worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,825,316,000 after buying an additional 678,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,324,648,000 after purchasing an additional 407,009 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 17.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,380,929,000 after purchasing an additional 930,290 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Netflix by 78.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $971,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,016 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 12.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,434,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,035,553,000 after purchasing an additional 588,874 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $285.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $679.48.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.