Cetera Investment Advisers Has $7.46 Million Stock Position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,103,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,678 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $7,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 176,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 99,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $9.28.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0587 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%.

(Get Rating)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

See Also

