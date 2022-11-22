Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 98,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $89.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $150.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 44.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

