SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,944 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPIP. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 77,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $31.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.