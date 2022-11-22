Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,941 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,973 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,858,000 after acquiring an additional 931,177 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $80,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $97.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.70. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

