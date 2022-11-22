Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 532 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.4 %

ZBH opened at $114.53 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $135.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.86.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.37.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

