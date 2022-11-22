Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 79,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 16,524 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SWAN opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $36.43.

