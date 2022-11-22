Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,517 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $397,446,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,769.4% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,352,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302,962 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $196,562,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4,473.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,194,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,232 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $100,774,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPST opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12.

