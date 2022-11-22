Cetera Investment Advisers Has $7.06 Million Stock Position in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 1.37% of HBT Financial worth $7,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 877,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $590.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBT. TheStreet upgraded HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

