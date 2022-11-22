AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 932.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 178,651 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,584,000 after acquiring an additional 160,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 885,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,599 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,326,000 after acquiring an additional 652,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,690,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.82.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE HPP opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $245,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark David Linehan bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $87,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,217.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

