Cetera Investment Advisers Has $6.47 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,594 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $82.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $109.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.04 and a 200 day moving average of $90.04. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $79.19 and a 52 week high of $118.80.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

