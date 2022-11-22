Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 1,958 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.
Global X MLP ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of MLPA opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $44.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.76.
