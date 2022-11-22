Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 5,232 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 389.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,191,962,000 after buying an additional 37,857,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Enbridge by 116.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after buying an additional 13,386,638 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Enbridge by 40.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $920,387,000 after buying an additional 5,794,908 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Enbridge by 15.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,777,785,000 after buying an additional 5,598,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Enbridge by 46.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,801,000 after buying an additional 4,054,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

NYSE:ENB opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average of $41.81. The company has a market cap of $81.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

