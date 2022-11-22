Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.52% of First Trust Water ETF worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 624.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $81.90 on Tuesday. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.50.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

