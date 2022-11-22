Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 618.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 199,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,596 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,382,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,973 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,746,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,996,000 after purchasing an additional 162,876 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,263,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Flex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,035,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,669,000 after acquiring an additional 176,865 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flex by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741,044 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEX stock opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

In other Flex news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $1,003,151.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 326,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $74,992.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,400.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $1,003,151.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,764,716.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 263,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,749 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Flex in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

