AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,515 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 91,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 8,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 125,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of JEF opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average of $31.70. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $41.49.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Jefferies Financial Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,824,697.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

