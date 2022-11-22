AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 58,503 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,503 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at about $289,804,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,622,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,353 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4,455.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,334,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 155.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,440,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,762,000 after buying an additional 2,094,051 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.78. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $10,634,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,470,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $10,634,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,470,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $506,064.42. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,980.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 822,300 shares of company stock worth $31,306,009 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Recommended Stories

