AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,443,442,000 after buying an additional 661,206 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,990 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,282,000 after purchasing an additional 960,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,856,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,829,000 after buying an additional 65,504 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

NYSE DLR opened at $110.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42.

In other news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

