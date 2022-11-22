Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Get Rating) by 1,029.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,339 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 82,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS:PSFF opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32.

See Also

