Cetera Investment Advisers Has $5.57 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,225 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 94,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after buying an additional 36,745 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 382,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,152,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $103.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.99. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $113.73.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

