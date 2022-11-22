Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stock Position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLQL. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLQL opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.94. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $30.32.

