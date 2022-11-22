AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,906 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,906 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 14,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays began coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.40.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $90.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $144.52.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,269 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

