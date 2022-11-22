Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,321 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,399.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,399.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 64,200 shares of company stock worth $938,930 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $32.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.60.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

