Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP opened at $129.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.49. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CHKP. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

