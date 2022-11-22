AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,304 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 24,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $3,082,240.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,537.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 24,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,082,240.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,537.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,531 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,796 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 1.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBIX stock opened at $118.31 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $125.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.75.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

